Basketball

$600 million worth Kobe Bryant was once compared to a ‘$100 bill amongst $10 bills’ by the Lakers

Kobe Bryant was invaluable to the Lakers, so much so that they told him he was a $100 bill and the rest of the NBA are $10 bills. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
McLaren paid only $15 Million to Daniel Ricciardo to end his contract beyond 2022
Next Article
$40 million Bulls center considers himself better than Dennis Rodman, arguably the greatest rebounder of all time
NBA Latest Post
Andre Drummond considers himself the best rebounder of all time - did he forget the existence of his super senior Dennis Rodman of the Bad Boy Pistons?
$40 million Bulls center considers himself better than Dennis Rodman, arguably the greatest rebounder of all time

Andre Drummond averages 13.3 rebounds a game in his career – does that put him…