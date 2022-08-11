Basketball

$60M worth Draymond Green confesses Carmelo Anthony being a better scorer than Kevin Durant

$60M worth Draymond Green confesses Carmelo Anthony being a better scorer than Kevin Durant
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Sixers' 7-foot star Joel Embiid said his conditioning was at 69% in an interview and left everyone including Ben Simmons in splits
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$60M worth Draymond Green confesses Carmelo Anthony being a better scorer than Kevin Durant
$60M worth Draymond Green confesses Carmelo Anthony being a better scorer than Kevin Durant

Warriors forward Draymond Green has a tough time choosing the better scorer between Carmelo Anthony…