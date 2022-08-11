$60M worth Draymond Green confesses Carmelo Anthony being a better scorer than Kevin Durant

Warriors forward Draymond Green has a tough time choosing the better scorer between Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

Post winning his 4th championship, Draymond Green is on a different high, putting his high basketball IQ to optimum use via his podcast this off-season. The former DPOY is the pioneer behind the new media movement, as he attempts to bring a revolution.

With an estimated net worth of $60M, Dray aims to be a billionaire at the age of 40-years old. Some of his known investments include Blink Fitness, Lobos 1707, and Uninterrupted.

Draymond’s bold personality and ability to be brutally honest make him great for television. The Warriors superstar doesn’t mince his words, with the latest example being when asked to pick the better scorer in their prime between Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

Melo and KD account for the top scorers in the current era of the NBA. While Durant continues to be at the peak of his career, Anthony has transitioned into a role player, coming off the bench. Nonetheless, both the multiple-time All-Stars are reliable scorers, having an impressive mid-range too.

During a recent episode of his podcast, an otherwise candid Draymond struggled in deciding between the better scorer between Melo and KD.

“I’m gonna go with Melo”: Draymond Green reveals the reason for choosing the former Knicks superstar over Kevin Durant.

The pair in question share five-scoring titles, with the Slim Reaper at four and Melo with one. Over his 19-seasons, Anthony has averaged 22.5 PPG on 44.7% shooting from the field. On the other hand, KD has averaged an impressive 27.6 PPG o 49.6% shooting from the field.

The two future HOFs were recently pitted against each other but not on the hardwood. During a recent episode of his podcast, Draymond was asked to pick the better scorer between Melo and KD. Taking his time, the Warriors veteran decided to go with the 38-year-old Anthony, narrating his personal experience of the ten-time All-Star repeating a play to get to the FT line.

Nonetheless, Draymond made sure he didn’t burn bridges with his close friend and former teammate Durant, stating how one could never go wrong between the Slim Reaper and Melo.

