6’3″ Stephen Curry shockingly nails water cup out Draymond Green’s hand with behind the back shot

Warriors star Stephen Curry once hit an insane behind the back shot to confirm his greatness to Draymond Green and the rest of the world

When it comes to the sport of basketball, Stephen Curry is not human.

Sure, like the rest of us, the man from Davidson can have a few off-nights, selling the illusion that he may just be a mere mortal. But then, just as we’re starting to confirm that belief, he hits us with one of his… games. And at that point… it’s game over. During these moments, the Chef might as well be anointed as the GOAT.

Despite his rough start to NBA life with injuries, we’ve received quite a few of his microwave performances on the court. But, what about one of his unbelievable shots… while he wasn’t even between the lines?

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry hit Draymond Green with the behind the back, nothing but cup, before he could cool him off

The subheading doesn’t really make sense, does it?

Such is the greatness of Stephen Curry. Despite having seen the clip in question about a billion times over by now, we still can’t quite explain it.

So, with that tragic helplessness in mind, how about we just show you what we’re talking about? Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

Absolutely incredible.

Really, after your belching laughter subsides, that is the only thing you can really say.

