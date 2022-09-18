“6’1 Patrick Beverley will be a what?”: Lakers muddle roster with guards and reportedly will stick former Clipper severely out of position

Patrick Beverley has been brought on to add some steel to the Lakers’ defence – but apparently not at the PG position.

Patrick Beverley has been signed by the Lakers – a trade that is ridiculous enough. After his ties to the Clippers and him constantly looking down on the purple and gold, wearing the very same jersey he chided is funny enough. And then Darwin Ham has plans of using him as something he is clearly not, even more ridiculous.

Mark Stein claims that Pat Bev will be on the wing next season. LeBron James will look to get as much help as he can on defence – but playing a 6’1 guy on the wing? Have the team lost it? Has nobody seen the size of his opponents, if he were to take on the wing players?

Beverley is short even for a point guard, and his coach wants to play him to mark guys like Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant.

When the Lakers won their championship, they had the tallest set of starters in the league for each position. They bullied their opposition, especially PJ Tucker who played center for the Rockets. All the effort in the world will not stop a ball that is out of his grasp – Beverley is not a wing player in any shape or form.

Darwin Ham using Patrick Beverley on the wing is ridiculous – have the Lakers already given up?

The win-now mentality of the Lakers has always cost them dearly. For all the championships they won, they immediately looked to reinforce a team that was already perfect. Unnecessary signings, unusual trades, and let go of key players always seem to be the trend of the off-season.

Yes, watching LeBron lose precious time to win one more ring hurts, but this is not the way to put him back on the throne. These moves put the dunce hat on the coach and the cone of shame on Bron’s head. Coaching a LeBron James team is incredibly easy—hand him the ball, surround him with catch-and-shoot guys, and watch the pieces fall into place.

You can’t have your cake and eat it, especially if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers. The LA natives, never known for nurturing talent, must surely not be dreaming of snaring the biggest talent in the next draft. Victor Wembenyama is enlisting next year, but have the Lakers forgotten that they don’t have any picks for another 5 years?

