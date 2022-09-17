LeBron James has massive dilemna between Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder. and Patrick Beverley, Twitter left wheezing

Twitter can’t stop the memes as Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley are all revealed to be on the Lakers

Are LeBron James’s hopes to lift another NBA title with the Lakers finally, completely in the dirt?

Yes.

Let’s not sugar-coat things here. The Lakers are done.

Sure, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still there. But the problem isn’t those two, it is the personnel around them.

Russell Westbrook is not the kind of player who could fit in with these two, simply because he does most, if not all of his dirty work on the inside. And while Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley can both shoot it a little bit, what the Lakers truly need are better players. Simple as that.

Coming back to this little trio though, we still don’t know the players who are going to be starting and who isn’t. And well, it appears that same toss-up has Twitter wheezing from laughing so much.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Twitter wonders which of Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Dennis Schroder will start for the Lakers

And you already know when Twitter ‘wonders’ they don’t do that, as much as make some hilarious jokes about it.

So, instead of beating around the bush any longer, how about we just show you what we’re talking about here.

Take a gander at the array of tweets below.

Who’s coming off the bench for the Lakers? ❓ Russell Westbrook

💰 Dennis Schroder

🥲 Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/AY1x9j3XG0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2022

LeBron: “First one to get here starts.” Westbrook, Beverley, and Schroder: pic.twitter.com/amr1EBOt5Z — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 17, 2022

They gotta have a 3 way slapbox match in the locker room and whoever win coming off the bench — Rejé (@abstractreje) September 17, 2022

Russ, let him run the bench and thrive in a 6th man role. Dennis at the 1 and pat bev at the 2. Westbrook comes in gets the ball in his hands and has control over the bench offense. — Dan. (@DanMayn88026365) September 17, 2022

@iTskKaY 😂😂

I think they definitely trading Russ now. Hopefully to the Pacers for Hield & Turner — HRH (@kingayemere) September 17, 2022

Now, as we said, what matters the most here, is their shooting ability from beyond the arc.

Patrick Beverley is a career 37.8% from beyond the arc, while Dennis Schroder is at 33.8%, and Russell Westbrook sits at a lowly 30.5%. So, if it had to be one person, it would probably be Patrick Beverley.

But even if we’re wrong, it’s fair to say this situation is most definitely going to be a fun one to watch unfold.

