6’10” Anthony Davis had 186 blocks in the 2011-12 college basketball season, more than Duke, Michigan St, and other D1 programs

At one point during his lone season with Kentucky, Anthony Davis had more blocks than some of the biggest D1 programs in the country.

Anthony Davis is one of the toughest forces in modern basketball. Apart from being able to shut down the opposition’s best player on the defensive end, AD is more than capable to drop an insane number of points at will.

With career averages of 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, The Brow has one of the best resumes for a big man currently in the league. In 10 seasons as a professional in the NBA, Davis is an 8-time All-Star, 4-time All-NBA player, 4-time All-Defensive, 3-time Block Champ, an All-Star Game MVP, won his first-ever ring the year he joined forces with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and was even selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team this past campaign.

Even before setting foot on the NBA hardwood, the 6-foot-10 big man was a dominating presence in the paint. Back in his lone season for Kentucky, Davis was extremely special.

As an 18-year-old, Anthony put up 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game and led the Wildcats to the 2012 national title.

Anthony Davis has the 4th most number of blocks in NCAA Div I history

Playing under John Calipari, AD had a terrific year. The lanky forward won the USBWA’s Robertson trophy, Adolph Ruud trophy, John R. Wooden trophy, was named Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, NCAA Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player, among a ridiculously long list of achievements.

Anthony Davis’ lone season at Kentucky: 567 points

415 rebounds

186 blocks (record)

54 steals

50 assists

62% FG 38-2 record (16-0 SEC)

National Freshmen of the Year

National Defensive POY

National Champion 🥇

Naismith 🏆

Wooden 🏆

AP POY 🏆

UK Athletics HOF

Unibrow King 〰️ pic.twitter.com/2GLJaYP623 — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) May 29, 2020

Davis was a terror on both sides of the floor, however, it’s on the defensive end where he seemed to be the most impressive.

Anthony swatted away shots all year long. With 186 total blocks that season, AD has a bunch of block records to his name – 1st in Kentucky history in blocks in an NCAA tournament game, 1st in NCAA history in blocks as a freshman, T-2nd in blocks in a single NCAA tournament, and is 4th in NCAA history in blocks in a season.

At one point during the season, AD had more blocks than prestigious programs like Duke University, Michigan State, and many others.

With him putting in a good amount of work this offseason, LeBron James and the Lakers will hope to bounce back after 2 years of horrendous showing.

