Basketball

6’10” Anthony Davis had 186 blocks in the 2011-12 college basketball season, more than Duke, Michigan St, and other D1 programs

6’10” Anthony Davis had 186 blocks in the 2011-12 college basketball season, more than numerous D1 programs
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Jerry Jones upstages Shaquille O'Neal in real estate market with purchase of $28.1 million mansion in Texas
Next Article
What is The Hundred Cricket: When does The Hundred Start?
NBA Latest Post
6’10” Anthony Davis had 186 blocks in the 2011-12 college basketball season, more than numerous D1 programs
6’10” Anthony Davis had 186 blocks in the 2011-12 college basketball season, more than Duke, Michigan St, and other D1 programs

At one point during his lone season with Kentucky, Anthony Davis had more blocks than…