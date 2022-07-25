“Celtics have NO loyalty, my son could never play for them!”: Anthony Davis’ had father ripped into Boston prior to LeBron James and Lakers link-up

Anthony Davis wouldn’t find himself on the Celtics after his father brutally ripped into them for showing zero loyalty to Isaiah Thomas.

Anthony Davis found himself in quite the dark place during his final year with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018-19. He played the least amount of games of his career up until that point with 56 and the Pels missed the Playoffs with merely 33 wins after making it to the Western Conference Semis the year before.

AD fell out of love with the game of basketball in that last year in New Orleans, claiming he wasn’t happy and didn’t want to attend a single practice. On January 28th, 2019, Anthony Davis let the Pelicans front office that he wanted to be dealt away from them.

An All-NBA talent at his age on the trading block doesn’t happen quite often and several teams jumped at the opportunity to get into the Davis sweepstakes. The Boston Celtics, who were having a lackluster 2019 season themselves with Kyrie Irving at the helm, were among the teams in the mix.

The Celtics however, were out of the sweepstakes before anything substantial could even materialize.

Anthony Davis’s father on the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics received an incredible amount of flak from NBA fans and most of the media for trading Isaiah Thomas away in 2017 after he gave it his all during the Playoffs that same year. Despite his hip injury and the passing of his sister, Thomas suited up and took the C’s to the Eastern Conference Finals.

With Kyrie Irving being unhappy alongside LeBron James on the Cavaliers, the two teams swapped All-Star point guards. Seeing this happen to a man considered to be a hero in Boston led Davis’s father to text ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne that he would never want his son to play for the Celtics organization.

And the plot thickens … pic.twitter.com/FTkmkTtePY — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 2, 2019

Of course, Anthony Davis never found himself on the Celts and would get traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2019. His would co-lead them to a championship in his first year there alongside LeBron James.

Revisiting this brief moment in Celts’ history now is important as it shows the perception that they have built up for themselves. While Kevin Durant is an all-time player who seems to still be in his prime, trading away Jaylen Brown would lead to outrage, especially if they don’t win a title in his stint there.

