Basketball

“Celtics have NO loyalty, my son could never play for them!”: Anthony Davis’ had father ripped into Boston prior to LeBron James and Lakers link-up

“Celtics have NO loyalty, my son could never play for them!”: Anthony Davis’ had father ripped into Boston prior to LeBron James and Lakers link-up
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"He caught me by surprise": Sebastian Vettel accuses his $50 Million worth teammate of brake testing at Paul Ricard
Next Article
7’0 Shaquille O’Neal issues a stern warning to JJ Redick for ‘plumber’ comment amid beef with Jerry West
NBA Latest Post
7’0 Shaquille O’Neal issues a stern warning to JJ Redick for ‘plumber’ comment amid beef with Jerry West
7’0 Shaquille O’Neal issues a stern warning to JJ Redick for ‘plumber’ comment amid beef with Jerry West

7’0 Shaquille O’Neal dips his toes into the JJ Redick-Jerry West ‘beef’ and sides with…