6’10 Kevin Durant set to be inducted into the Texas Athletics 2022 Hall of Honor alongside 10 other former notable student-athletes

Texas Athletics announced a list of former student-athletes who would be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Honor. Kevin Durant is one of the 11 inductees.

Kevin Durant is one of the most renowned basketball players in the world. Being a prolific scorer, the Brooklyn Nets star is able to score at all three levels. Due to the skill set that KD possesses, along with his unique stature – 6-foot-10 and is able to move like a guard – The Durantula has been able to fund immense success on the NBA hardwood.

Over the span of a 14-year illustrious career, Durant racked up a pretty ridiculously long list of achievements – 12 All-Star appearances, 10 All-NBA selections, 4 scoring titles, the 2008 ROY, 2014 league MVP, 2 titles, and 2 Finals MVPs. Without a doubt, KD is one of the game’s greats.

However, Kevin was a special player long before he was drafted into the league. The forward was a college phenom at the age of 18. And in his lone season as a Texas Longhorn, he was exceptional, to say the least.

In that 2006-2007 season, KD averaged a staggering 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game. He also won several accolades for his stellar performance – national player of the year, Naismith College Player of the Year, and John R. Wooden Award, among a long list of other achievements.

Kevin Durant is set to be inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor on September 16th

For his contributions to the University of Texas, he was already rewarded by having his jersey number #35 retired. Now, the Texas Athletics even announced that the Nets star is among the group of 11 alums who will be inducted into the Hall of Honor. On their site, the University of Texas revealed:

Eleven former University of Texas student-athletes will be inducted this September into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor. These 11 individuals will be recognized as the Class of 2022 in an induction ceremony on Friday, Sept. 16.

Kevin Durant (Basketball, 2006-07), one of the most decorated Longhorns ever who was a Collegiate National Player of the Year and had his jersey number 35 retired at Texas, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, two-time NBA Champion and 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player, as well as a 12-time NBA All-Star

The newest members of the Hall will receive a special salute during the Texas Football game versus UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Amid the whole fiasco with the Brooklyn Nets, this has been one of the very few good news for Kevin Durant fans in the recent past.

