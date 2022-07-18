6’10” Kevin Durant once sued his own accountant for over $200,000 for the wildest reason imaginable

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant once sued his own accountant back during his days with the OKC Thunder

Everyone in the world wants to know what Kevin Durant is up to, right now.

Will he leave the Brooklyn Nets? When will he leave? Where will he go? How does he really feel about Kyrie Irving?

These are some really difficult questions, that we doubt even the deepest of NBA insiders would be able to answer.

In short, nobody knows what the man is going to be doing next. However, what he was doing in 2014… well, that’s a different story.

During his time with the OKC Thunder, the man was involved in quite the scandal. And, it was due to an issue that went far, far beyond basketball.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Also Read: “LeBron James spent $50,000 a week to train with Hakeem Olajuwon!” : How much money does Rockets legend, “The Dream” take to share his secrets?

Kevin Durant once sued his own accountant for his incompetency

You read that right.

Not only did KD sue his own accountant, but it was for a reason as shocking as incompetency. Heck, this accountant was apparently so incompetent that it actually got the player in trouble with the IRS.

Want to know further? Well, here is what Kevin Durant had to say on the matter, as per Bleacher Report’s Tim Daniels.

“Fees paid to a personal chef would not be regarded by a reasonably prudent accountant as qualifying for a business expense deduction.”

It was further found that the said accountant did this with far more transactions, landing Durant into legal trouble.

At this point, we’re just happy that Kevin Durant has been able to move past this serious issue, and is now, once again allowed to focus on his favorite sport, once again.

Also Read: “$47 million man Russell Westbrook has a lot of bricks!” : Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan shouts out what LeBron James and Anthony Davis have had on their mind for a full season