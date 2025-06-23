“Loved for Them to Keep Dillon Brooks”: Stephen A. Smith Makes a Bold Prediction for Rockets Following Kevin Durant Trade

In what could be the NBA’s biggest blockbuster move of the summer, the Phoenix Suns finally moved on from Kevin Durant, shipping him to the Houston Rockets to kick off what could be a rebuilding phase. In a vacuum, Phoenix acquired a decent haul for the future Hall of Famer, considering he has just one more year on his contract. But when taking into account what the Suns sent to bring in KD in the first place, this looks like a classic case of asset mismanagement.

The Suns acquired Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 selection in Wednesday’s draft, and five future second-round picks. It’s a modest return, one that Phoenix may decide to flip into something else before the offseason is over. Durant was never returning to Phoenix, so the Suns should be happy bringing in a 23-year-old with potential and a shot at another top prospect.

When Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the move, his first thought was to be happy for Houston’s head coach, Ime Udoka. The Rockets were clearly missing a consistent scoring punch last season, and Udoka has the guy he wanted, one of the best in the business in Durant. With the four-time scoring champ in tow, the Rockets are now a bona fide contender, according to Smith.

“I think this elevates them to championship contention, to easily one of the final fours in the Western Conference, if not the entire NBA,” Stephen A. said on First Take. “Wouldn’t surprise me at all if they made the Western Conference Finals.” The longtime sports personality also discussed the importance of Houston keeping its core intact.

“To keep Van Vleet, obviously Amen Thompson, who’s a future star in this league, wasn’t going anywhere. Sengun, wasn’t going anywhere. Jabari Smith still being there. You kept your assets,” Smith said before critiquing one aspect of the transaction.

“I would have loved for them to keep Dillon Brooks because I think that the best and the troublemaker that he is, you’re KD … I think you need a guy like that,” Stephen A. explained. “That is great for you, because he doesn’t mind being the bad guy and stealing some of that attention away from KD, which KD would welcome.”

Brooks undoubtedly would have been a sensible player to keep while bringing in Durant, but Houston understandably had other priorities. Stephen A. still believes the new-look Rockets are contenders, though, as he went on to share his awe of KD’s continued dominance.

“I think what this ultimately comes down to is us being reminded of the greatness of the player that just got traded,” Smith added. “This is a dude in his mid-30s whose numbers are better is his 30s than they were in his 20s. And his 20s, he was averaging 27 on 48% shooting and 35+% shooting from three-point range. And his numbers in his 30s are better.”

Kevin Durant has long cemented his place among basketball’s all-time great scorers. But the 36-year-old’s lack of team success following his departure from the Golden State Warriors could ultimately alter how his career is viewed. If he’s able to help lead the Rockets back to championship glory, though, KD would be doing his NBA legacy a massive favor.