$620 million worth Magic Johnson cried in Isiah Thomas’s arms after 35 years of beef

A conversation about point guards in the NBA is incomplete without two names: Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas.

The two legends graced the hardwood primarily during the 1980s and set the standards for the 1 spot in the league. No debate can be made about the standing the duo holds in the Mt. Rushmore of the point-guard game.

However, the competition between the two often reached periods of hatred. The Detroit Pistons led by Zeke were the outsider who held their own in a league dominated by Magic‘s Lakers and Bird‘s Celtics.

Isiah Thomas and his “Bad Boy” Pistons were the pantomime villains. Their hard-nosed physical basketball intimidated the superstars and drew their ire.

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas, both floor generals, often tussled against each other. Their claim for top dog status often prompted visible acts of hatred between the duo.

Bad blood between the stars ran deep. It was no matter of secret that they hated each other’s guts.

Did Magic and Zeke ever patch up?

While both stars retired in the 90s, there was no public act of compromise. And then, there it was. On television for the fandom to lap it up too.

Magic and Zeke hugged it out on live television for the world to see. An act of sportsmanship that the world of sport deserved to see.

Both legends had shredded each other with words and actions during their careers. However, the mutual respect for their skill was evident in their conciliation meet.

Isiah Thomas was considered the prototypical point guard while Magic was the revolutionary. Their conflict in style reflected their conflicting approaches to the game. Zeke’s Pistons were mercenaries, while Magic led entertainers.

Their meeting and their mutual displays of respect were heartwarming for sure. With apologies duly made and love shared, the legends wiped up a mirky past.

