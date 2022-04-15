“Magic had a 5th passing lane unlike other guards who had 4”: Isiah Thomas reveals the trump card of mentor Earvin Johnson

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas sheds light on Magic Johnson mentoring him during his rookie year and the competitive nature of the Lakers point guard.

It would not be wrong to say that Magic Johnson revolutionalized the point guard position. The Lakers legend is widely considered the greatest player in the point guard position. Magic’s ability to make everyone around him better separated him from the lot.

A five-time champion, Magic, averaged a career 11.2 APG and shot above 50% from the field. His rivalry with Celtics legend Larry Bird played a crucial contributor to popularizing the sport globally. Nevertheless, the Lakers legend was gracious enough to impart his knowledge to the young rookies.

One such rookie being Isiah Thomas, who studied Magic carefully, trying to imbibe the latter’s competitive zeal. Zeke was drafted in 1981 by the Detroit Pistons. At the time, Magic was an NBA champion and Finals MVP but didn’t hesitate to take Isiah under his wing.

Zeke gives an insight into the Lakers legend’s competitive spirit and his ability to read minds.

We had no shot against Magic Johnson: Isiah Thomas.

During an episode of NBA’s 75 stories featuring Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas had nothing but praise for the three-time Finals MVP. Zeke revealed how Magic would make his opponents pay every time they made a mistake defensively.

The Piston guard added that the 6″9′ Magic had a 5th passing lane, unlike other guards, who had 4 lanes. Zeke confessed to Magic being the smartest player he faced at the point guard position.

“He (Magic) had the athleticism, he was smart but then he had the 5th passing lane. So as a normal size point guard, there are only four passing lanes, Magic had a 5th passing lane that was right over your head.”

Isiah reflected on Magic’s mentorship and competitive level.

“I was so fortunate to come under his (Magic) tutelage, had Magic Johnson not taken us in, me and Aguirre, who knows what type of players our rookie seasons would have been.”

(3:22 mark onwards)

Inspired by Magic, Isiah would go on to become one of the all-time top 3 point guards, winning two championships and a Finals MVP during his Hall of Fame career.