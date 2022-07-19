6’3″ Goran Dragic reports Suns owner, Robert Sarver was ‘glad’ he saved $1 million when the Dragon was snubbed from 2013-14 All-Star team

Brooklyn Nets man Goran Dragic reveals the shameful attitude of Suns owner, Robert Sarver, amid Deandre Ayton accusations

How in the world did the Phoenix Suns not lose Deandre Ayton?

Sure, they re-signed him on a max contract. However, this was not a decision that should have taken this long to come about. And frankly, there is only one reason that it did.

Phoenix Suns owner, Robert Sarver.

The man may be rich enough to buy his own NBA franchise, but he has been infamously stingy with every part of running it. And paying the players has most definitely been one of them.

Blatantly disrespecting players by not giving them what they’re worth is not something this man has picked up as a recent hobby. No, no, no, as the Nets’ Goran Dragic reveals, this behavior has been present at the franchise for a long, long time.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: “LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, no one’s safe”: Stephen Curry warns that ‘Petty King’ would take over hosting the 2022 ESPYs

Goran Dragic reveals Robert Sarver’s shameless relief behind why Goran Dragic didn’t make the All-Star team

Of course, this story doesn’t take place during this past season.

During the 2013-14 campaign, Dragic was clearly one of the better players in the game, averaging 20.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He also shot a pretty efficient 50.5% from the field, and 40.9% from beyond the arc.

So, the man was clearly worthy of being an All-Star. But, in the end, he was snubbed off a spot.

Now, as a team’s owner, you’re expected to try to comfort the player, and encourage him for having such a great campaign. Robert Sarver, however? Well, just take a look at the tweet below.

Goran Dragic reveals that Suns owner Robert Sarver was “happy” he didn’t make the All-Star game in 2013-2014: Sarver came to Dragic in the gym after hearing the news and told him he was “glad” he now didn’t have to pay him his $1M ASG bonus. (via Frojlke z Googyem Pod) pic.twitter.com/NJvOQLvuIY — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) July 19, 2022

Yeah. Not great.

It is no wonder that Deandre Ayton wanted out of Phoenix.

Maybe it wasn’t that he quit on the team. Maybe he just quit on Robert Sarver.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook set 8 screens for LeBron James in 2nd game, didn’t set 2 until March”: Lakers point guard wasted everyone’s season by not doing anything according to plan