“LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, no one’s safe”: Stephen Curry warns that ‘Petty King’ would take over hosting the 2022 ESPYs

2022 NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry warns that the ‘Petty King’ would host the ESPYs and he wouldn’t shy away from taking shots at people

13 years into the league. 8 years since his first NBA Finals win. It took 6 Finals runs for Stephen Curry to win the much elusive Bill Russell Finals MVP. Having added that final piece of hardware, Steph now has an all-round resume with nothing missing. He’s a 4x NBA Champion, 2x NBA MVP, leads the NBA in 3-point FG, is the greatest shooter of all-time and now a Finals MVP too.

As Steph rightfully said, ‘What are they gon say now?’

With his 4th ring in eight seasons, Steph has nothing left to prove anymore. He started his ‘Petty King’ narrative during the Finals, and it sure looks like he’s not ready to part ways with that part of himself anytime soon.

Also Read: “Drake and Peyton Manning mentored me, and I’ll get Ayesha Curry up there too!”: Stephen Curry shares what all can we expect from him at the 2022 ESPYs

Hosting the ESPYs on Wednesday, Steph was asked what kind of jokes and digs can one expect. This is what he had to say.

“I call myself the Petty King, that should answer your question”: Stephen Curry

After 3 years of everyone doubting the Warriors, and claiming they could never win without adding another star, they did just the opposite. Stephen Curry led the way and beat the Boston Celtics in 6 Games.

When asked if he’d go at people and have his victory lap, here’s what Steph had to say,

Haha, I labeled myself the ‘Petty King’ so that probably should answer your question for sure. Definitely.

~ @StephenCurry30

via: https://t.co/GodCm0Svgc — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) July 19, 2022

Continuing the question, he was asked if there would be any specific person he’d go after, like ‘LeBron jokes? KD jokes? Boston Jokes?’

Steph said,

“You’re going to get good jokes, how about that? I don’t know who the targets will be. Obviously, the ones that are close to me in basketball. A few teammates I’ve had or people I know personally. That opens up the gates even more but I think either if you’re in the building at the ESPYs or a part of all the different storylines that have happened, all of those are on the table to go after with the jokes and the comedy. Obviously, there will be a little self-deprecation in there too so we are going to have some fun with it.”

Also Read: “Why is Stephen Curry wearing Ayesha Curry’s pants?!”: NBA Twitter trolls Warriors’ star’s outfit at the LA premiere of ‘Nope’

With him adding Ayesha to the mix too, I’m sure there would be some talk about how the Currys collectively cooked the Cs and their fans. It’s bound to be a fun night indeed.