6’4″ Dwyane Wade reflects back upon an epic on-court battle with 6’6″ Kobe Bryant

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade shares a video of Kobe Bryant locking him down on defense, calls the 5x Champ ‘The Very Best’

A few names come to mind when one thinks of the best shooting guards the game of basketball has ever seen. The first, obviously, is Michael Jordan. No matter how much time passes, it is extremely unlikely we’ll get to see a player of MJ’s calibre. The other names that come to mind are Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade.

Despite being 2 inches shorter than the other two players on the list, Wade was a sensational player in his own rights. The Heat legend won 3x NBA Championships, has a Finals MVP to his name, was a 13x All-Star and a lot more accolades.

Kobe Bryant, on the other hand, was the ultimate competitor. The Black Mamba never wanted to lose, and poured his heart into the game. Kobe and Wade butted heads on the court several times, 20 times to be exact. D.Wade emerged victorious 11 times. However, this wasn’t one of those times.

Dwyane Wade recalls how Kobe Bryant locked him up on a full-court press

Kobe Bryant, as we know, never liked to lose, or take any chances which could impact his shot at winning. Once, the Lakers were up 82-73, with 24 seconds on the clock. Miami had the ball, and Dwyane Wade was bringing it up the floor. Kobe put Wade on a full-court press, which resulted in Wade getting trapped and travelling, and turning the ball over.

Turn back the clock for Kobe’s fullcourt pressure on Dwyane Wade 🔒pic.twitter.com/SMVlqxSETR — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 7, 2022

Seeing this on his Twitter, Dwyane Wade couldn’t help but share it. He captioned the same, “Locked my ass up 😆 Loved going against the very best!”

Locked my ass up 😆 Loved going against the very best! https://t.co/igddZU9Nwl — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 7, 2022

Wade and Kobe had quite a few epic battles on the court, but this small snippet is enough to demonstrate what kind of beast the Mamba was.