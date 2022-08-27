$175 million man Dwyane Wade barged into Kobe Bryant’s interview and interrupted him while talking s*** 

Dwyane Wade interrupted a Kobe Bryant interview to praise him for being a fierce competitor and their friendship on and off the court.

Kobe Bryant was always the most tenacious player on the court. He was devoted to the sport of basketball. Furthermore, his workout routines are extremely popular. As a result, he was always the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave.

Kobe was a part of the illustrious 1996 NBA Draft. He was drafted eleventh overall but came to the Lakers as part of a trade with Jerry West to pair him with Shaq.

Kobe went on a league-wide tear, forming one of the league’s most important and valuable duos with Shaq. From 2000 to 2002, they were the best team in the league, winning three consecutive championships with the Lakers.

From 2005 to 2010, when he won his fifth and final championship as a Laker, he was one of the league’s most dominant offensive forces. Nothing like this had happened in the league since Michael Jordan.

He went to great lengths to perfect his craft, and thus the “Mamba Mentality” was born.

Dwyane Wade was one of Kobe’s closest teammates and idolized the Lakers legend. The two players became close on and off the court, but they were still driven to outperform each other.

Also, read – Luka Doncic is so competitive he wouldn’t let a $90 million Slovenian teammate win in ‘Flip the Bottle’

Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant are close friends who enjoy friendly banter on the court

During his playing career, Dwyane Wade idolized Kobe Bryant and looked up to him a lot. Wade struggled to maintain his composure after Kobe died, recalling his friendship with Bryant.

He recalled how, during his career, he would frequently face off against Bryant and the Lakers, and how it was sometimes difficult not to look at him as a hero.

FLASHBACK: Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant exchanging friendly banters 🎥 This happened after D-Wade decided to interrupt Kobe’s postgame presser pic.twitter.com/dDCrxauBKv — ᴡᴀᴅᴇ ᴠɪʙᴇѕ (@WadeVibes) August 18, 2022

Kobe opens up about his relationship with D-Wade after the Miami Heat legend interrupts his postgame interview. In typical Wade x Kobe fashion, the two immediately start talking trash.

“I adored him, man, because he was a fierce competitor.” He’s vicious, you know, cruel. We could have those types of battles and then hang out and talk, lace ’em up, and go right back at it. I had fun competing against him. The most difficult screen-and-roll player I’ve ever had to guard.” He’d appear on the screen and then vanish.”

Both Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade made significant contributions to the league. They’ve won multiple championships and were the best shooting guards in their respective eras. When the two guards met, they put on a show for the fans.

Wade might be worth a cool $175 million dollars but in front of Kobe, he always humbled himself. Just like Dwyane, we too miss Bryant dearly.

Also, read – Magic Johnson predicts a Hollywood career for son, EJ, amidst reality TV stint