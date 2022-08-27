Basketball

$175 million man Dwyane Wade barged into Kobe Bryant’s interview and interrupted him while talking s*** 

Dwyane Wade interrupted a Kobe Bryant interview to praise him for being a fierce competitor and their friendship on and off the court.
