6’4” Jalen Green gets embarrassed by young kid at camp

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green hosts his 2nd annual youth basketball camp at Hoover High School, California.

Despite the failures of the Houston Rockets this past 2021-2022 campaign, Jalen Green had a pretty great rookie year. The 2nd pick of the 2021 draft proved himself to be an explosive guard, with shot-making abilities and incredible finish around the rim.

Initially, the 6-foot-4 slasher had his set of struggles, however, once he found his rhythm, he would often break numerous records and stuff up the stat sheets.

Playing 67 games in the past season, the former G League alum averaged a staggering 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on a pretty efficient 42.6% shooting from the field and almost 80% from the charity stripe.

Just like his fellow NBA stars, Jalen had been having a pretty busy offseason. Apart from getting work done in the gym, Green recently hosted his 2nd annual youth basketball camp.

NBA Twitter trolls Jalen Green for getting embarrassed by camper in a 1-on-1 battle

Jalen Green returned to the Valley this past week and hosted a basketball camp at the Hoover High School for kids ranging from the 1st to 8th grade.

At one point during the camp, Green played one-on-one with the kids in attendance. Unexpectedly, the Houston youngster got embarrassed by one of the campers, who hit the NBA pro with a nasty pump fake.

Jalen Green vs camper 👀

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter trolled the highflyer.

Truly, it’s going to be one special day this young kid is never going to forget.

