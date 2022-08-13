Basketball

How Michael Jordan and Nike went from $3 million in 4 years during 1984 to $3 million in sales every 5 hours!

The Jordan brand is perhaps the sneaker market's most valuable name. It's sales numbers these last few years are simply extraordinary. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"It was not a very relaxed atmosphere"– Valtteri Bottas on work culture at $1 Billion worth F1 team
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
The Jordan brand is perhaps the sneaker market's most valuable name. It's sales numbers these last few years are simply extraordinary. 
How Michael Jordan and Nike went from $3 million in 4 years during 1984 to $3 million in sales every 5 hours!

The Jordan brand is perhaps the sneaker market’s most valuable name. It’s sales numbers these…