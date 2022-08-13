How Michael Jordan and Nike went from $3 million in 4 years during 1984 to $3 million in sales every 5 hours!

The Jordan brand is perhaps the sneaker market’s most valuable name. It’s sales numbers these last few years are simply extraordinary.

For Michael Jordan, his name is synonymous with the game of basketball. His namesake brand has been an iconic staple in the world of streetwear and fashion. And there is a moment in time when a brand reaches peak popularity.

Naturally, the shoes he wore have been enshrined and are considered the epitome of a great basketball shoe, not in terms of technology or benefit, but in terms of the silhouette.

Go around any big city and chances are you will find someone rocking Air Jordans. It has undoubtedly embedded itself in the world of fashion.

So, seeing as how common it is these days, you can very well expect the brand to do wonders on the revenue side of things.

Jordan brand fetches Nike and Michael Jordan $3 million in revenue every 5 hours!

Yes, from very lowly and modest targets of $3 million in four years to hit the same number every 5 hours is beyond anything Nike could have dreamt of.

In 1984, Nike aimed to generate $3 million in Jordan Brand sales over 4 years. Jordan Brand now generates $3 million in sales every 5 hours. (h/t @JonErlichman) pic.twitter.com/ikm33rKtSW — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 12, 2022

The meteoric rise of the brand is nothing short of instrumental. In the first year, the shoe was so popular it sold $126 million in the first year alone.

Lionel Messi signed a two-year, $102 million contract with the French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain last week And because PSG is Jordan brand, Michael Jordan earns 5% of the club’s merchandise sales. Jordan earned roughly $7 million the first weekend that Messi was on the team pic.twitter.com/NKwTVCEP2q — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 17, 2021

Even the mere mention of the brand on Jerseys has helped push sales. As the popularity of streetwear and sneakers grow the revenue will also skyrocket. And Michael will be one very happy billionaire.

