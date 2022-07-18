6’6″ Kobe Bryant shares how getting good at basketball is a simple thing of math

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant once explained how getting good at basketball can be broken down into basic math

In 2020, the world suffered a great loss. On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant had a tragic, untimely death as his helicopter crashed while he was on his way to Giannia’s basketball game. Even though Kobe is no longer with us, his teachings and his mentality still influence tons of people.

Known for his insane work ethic and his dedication to basketball, Kobe believed hard work can conquer all. He wasnt wrong. With countless hours of work, and dedication, blood and sweat, Kobe became one of the best players to ever step foot on a basketball court.

Bryant always believed hard work and consitency conquers all, and he explained that multiple times. Once, he got on a podcast and broke down how getting good at basketball is all simple math.

Kobe Bryant explains how basketball and math are connected

Basketball and mathematics. These are two things that one does not usually hear in the same sentence. However, one of the greatest to ever do it, Kobe Bryant, believed they had a connection.

In an interview with Lewie Howes on his podcast, The School of Greatness, Kobe explained how getting good at basketball is a simple thing of math.

“It’s simple. If you do the math on this, right? If you’re thinking about how often kids are playing. I tell this to my daughter, and my daughter’s team as well, that I coach. it’s a simple thing of math.

If you want to be a great player. If you play every single day 2, 3 hours. Every single day. Over the course of a year. How much better are you getting? Most kids will play, maybe, an hour and a half two days a week? Do the math on that. That’s not gonna get it done. Not gonna get it done.

So if you’re obsessively training 2 or 3 hours every single day over a year. Over two years. You make quantum leaps, man.”

Kobe’s teachings are simple, yet effective. Despite him not being present in person, his Mamba Mentality would continue to influence the future generations of players.