Basketball

LeBron James’ year 20 goal will be to eclipse Kobe Bryant, how the 6’9 Lakers legend can make history 

LeBron James' year 20 goal will be to eclipse Kobe Bryant, how the 6'9 Lakers legend can make history 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Smriti Mandhana biodata: Smriti Mandhana husband name and native hometown
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James' year 20 goal will be to eclipse Kobe Bryant, how the 6'9 Lakers legend can make history 
LeBron James’ year 20 goal will be to eclipse Kobe Bryant, how the 6’9 Lakers legend can make history 

LeBron James has his sights on making his 20th year historic. The 6’9 stalwart has…