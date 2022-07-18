LeBron James’ year 20 goal will be to eclipse Kobe Bryant, how the 6’9 Lakers legend can make history 

LeBron James has his sights on making his 20th year historic. The 6’9 stalwart has to break records set by none other than Kobe Bryant.

Seldom have players in the NBA played for 20 years, let alone lead the team. Kobe Bryant was the last phenomenal player to do so.

Bruised and battered through the last few years of his career, Bryant wasn’t the most prolific scoring option nor was he in the top 5 players in the league at the time.

However, that didn’t stop him from putting up historic numbers. The season might have been underwhelming for the Lakers and Kobe himself would tell you he was disappointed with how it ended.

Despite that, his colossal output at year 20 was nothing short of phenomenal. He was 37 when he retired. LeBron is the same age.

Here are Kobe’s Year 20 scoring records that LeBron will be setting his sights on this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/GyHdh671b5 — Facts over Opinions (@FunFactsnStats) July 14, 2022

The master of Longevity, LeBron James has his sights set on Kobe’s numerous scoring records.

As we said, LeBron is the champion of longevity. Just the last season he put up 30 points per game, finishing second in scoring, in his 19th year!

There are only a handful of players who are better than him at this late stage in his career. Father time has stopped dead in his tracks. He is keenly watching LeBron’s final chapter unfold. The quest for the 5th ring is on.

In the same journey, he will be able to break some records. In all fairness, he should most likely decimate them. Among the records, are a long list of scoring records held by Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers legend put up quite the numbers in his 20th season. LeBron’s juggernaut will not stop and almost all of the records will be broken.

But perhaps, Mr. Bryant will get to keep one record, the most points scored in a game after the age of 37. Let’s not forget Kobe scored 60 in his last game.

LeBron has scored more than 60 points just once in his career, surely he will not do it this season. Or will he?

