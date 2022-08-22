6’6 Michael Jordan is the only guard to pull off this “feat” 5 times, the rest of the NBA, only twice

Michael Jordan is the pedestal every basketball player wants to reach – such is his influence on the game today.

Michael Jordan has been that guy people talk about when speaking about scoring. Even at 39 years old, he gave his opposition 20 points a night. During his prime, he was scoring 30 points for 6 straight seasons. Apart from that one year where he made a mid-season return, he was the top scorer for every season since 86-87.

That is his 3rd season, up until his second retirement in 98. He would have hit 6 straight seasons of 30 points with 50% accuracy if not for a .05% dip in the 92-93 season in the 2-point percentage. His effective FG was still above 50%, which is crazy!

To put it into context, the only other guards who have ever done that in the history of the game are Stephen Curry and George Gervin. Both of them managed to do it once in their career, but this man MJ managed to do it for 5 straight seasons, and lost out on a technicality for his 6th.

Michael Jordan may have had some of his records broken – That does not diminish his ability by any means

Michael Jordan has been the North Star for every player who has come out since the 90s – such was his aura. Legendary names like Allen Iverson, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant have publicly professed their reverence for the Chicago Bulls star. They may have broken some of his records, but they know they are not better than him.

MJ could have been THAT guy had he continued to play without retiring in between. Having played a broken career, he still features in the top 5 of points, despite playing the least number of seasons compared to the 4 above him. If he theoretically played those break years as well, LeBron would be chasing Jordan, not Kareem on the all-time list.

Get this man a permanent place in the annals of history, because nobody, NOBODY would be able to do what he’s done on the court be it on the offence or defence. 30 points for 5 seasons straight, while maintaining 50% accuracy is crazy. 9 1st team all-NBA defence selections? He was just the complete player anybody would have wanted.

