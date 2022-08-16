6’6″ Michael Jordan scored the game winning fadeaway in his last ever All-Star game

Michael Jordan was and is one of the most clutch players of all time. He was so good that even his last shot in an All-Star game went in!

Over the course of his 15-season career, Michael Jordan has had some pretty amazing moments. From his in-game dunks to his clutch jumpers, he had it all.

Being as proficient as he was, it comes as no surprise how many times MJ has been trusted with the game-winning shot. In fact, when thinking about said shot, a lot of His Airness’ highlights come to mind.

Perhaps the most popular among the many Jordan clips out there is the infamous ‘Push Off’ shot. The one that won him his sixth championship in 1998!

23 years ago, Michael Jordan hit the iconic game-winning shot for ring No. 6 💍🐐 pic.twitter.com/FCSkyyl1Kp — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2021

It was an impressive shot, to say the least. However, Michael’s clutch gene didn’t die there. In fact, it stayed with him all the way till his retirement in 2003.

Michael Jordan hit a clutch game-winner in the 2003 All-Star game at the ripe old age of 40

The year 2003 has an iconic place in NBA history. It was the year that the league was introduced to a high schooler and future Hall of Famer LeBron James, as well as the year they said bye to Michael Jordan.

After 15 seasons in the NBA, MJ decided to call it quits. Finally, after making his second return to the sport of basketball, it seemed as though Jordan’s body had enough.

However, the six-time champion is the perfect example of the phrase, “you can take the player out of the game, but you can’t take the game out of the player”. Especially seeing how he scored the clutch fadeaway to win the game for the East in the 2003 All-Star game, at the age of 40!

Safe to say that MJ was in an elite class all by himself. One very few are in and can hope to even step foot in.

