6’6 Michael Jordan talked about the significance of playing at the Madison Square Garden

Michael Jordan spoke about his desire to play at Madison Square Garden and how fans can see through hyped-up players.

Michael Jordan’s home games with the Chicago Bulls were held at Chicago Stadium and the United Center. However, his favorite place to play was Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks.

Despite his love for MSG, Jordan was never interested in signing with the Knicks.

MJ’s favorite place to play was the New York Knicks’ home arena, where he put on spectacular shows seemingly every time he visited the Big Apple.

Jordan knew his opponents feared him because he was a basketball assassin. However, the Bulls legend knew that certain Knicks fans despised him visiting Madison Square Garden because they knew what would happen.

After winning his fifth championship with the Bulls, Jordan became an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 1997. When SLAM Magazine writers Tony Gervino and Russ Bengtson asked him if he wanted to sign with the Knicks and play at Madison Square Garden 41 times a year, MJ responded angrily.

“Nah, that’s fine,” Jordan replied. “You have to do it on your own.”

Michael Jordan opened up on why he loves playing at the Madison Square Garden

Jordan enjoyed playing in a variety of stadiums. Nothing, however, came close to the 10-time scoring champion’s dominance at Madison Square Garden.

In 1997, Jordan told SLAM Magazine that he loved playing at Madison Square Garden because of the bright lights and the fans.

“I like it because of the history.” “Everyone in New York City knows about basketball. This is where you come to see the best basketball played,” Jordan said.

"That's what Madison Square Garden has always meant to me, and they're very loyal to their fans while maintaining a high regard for good basketball." Every big game I put up in New York is a tribute to the respect they show me. Some people do not want to see me come there.

Jordan explains his affiliation to the historic stadium during an interview. Only genuine basketball players, according to Jordan, would be appreciated and welcomed in the stadium. He emphasized that fans could tell the difference between great and hyped-up players.

Jordan was a thorn in the side of the Knicks during his Hall of Fame career. He won several games at Madison Square Garden while keeeping New York from reaching the promised land.

