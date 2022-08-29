6,879 days since getting drafted, LeBron James is “blessed” to spend more than half his life as an NBA pro

LeBron James has officially dedicated more than half of his life as a professional athlete in the NBA.

LeBron James is widely considered one of the greatest athletes we’ve ever seen. Being one of the most versatile and durable players in league history, Bron has been able to rack up one of the most decorated resumes that enables him to compete with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the famous GOAT debate.

The King is easily one of the most accomplished superstars. A few accolades from his overly-stacked trophy cabinet include 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 1 scoring title, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among many others.

Also Read: Billionaire LeBron James’ terrible poker skills were exposed in Drake’s famous collab with Kanye West

Apart from being an insanely skillful maestro, James’ incredible longevity has also allowed him to be the generational player we all know him as today. Having defeated the infamous father time, Bron is still putting up MVP numbers.

Talking about his longevity, LBJ will be entering his 20th professional campaign. Also, the future first-ballot Hall-Of-Famer has spent more than half his life as an NBA player.

LeBron James reacts as he spends more than half his life as an NBA player

LeBron joined the league as a young 18-year-old straight from high school. Almost 20 seasons later, Bron has officially spent more than half his life as a professional, a feat only a few athletes have achieved.

LeBron’s age during his debut: 6,878 days

Amount of time passed since: 6,879 days LeBron has now spent over half of his life as a

NBA player. — ɴᴏᴛ (@georgemikan) August 27, 2022

As soon as LeBron learned about the sensational feat he accomplished, he took it to his social media. Putting up the fact alongside “blessed” on his Instagram story, the Lakers legend posted:

Apart from Bron, NBA Twitter also blew up with reactions as soon as this astonishing fact went viral on social media.

I’m gonna be honest his longevity is staring to make me think he’s the GOAT — Thomas Returns 🏀 (@ThomasBuckets78) August 28, 2022

This is actually a WILD stat. And hes consistently been a top player the entire time. Wow. https://t.co/mtypa2l7Tg — dubzzz (@dubzzz__) August 27, 2022

Defenition of born to ball https://t.co/GAokgjTGkL — BG (@Gurkioo4) August 29, 2022

LBJ averaged a staggering 30.3/8.2/6.2 this past campaign and is certainly showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It’ll be very interesting to see how much more gas King James has left in his tank.

Also Read: Charles Barkley goes off on LeBron James’ receding hairline, leaving Shaquille O’Neal in splits