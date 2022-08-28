Charles Barkley goes off on LeBron James’ receding hairline, leaving Shaquille O’Neal in splits

Charles Barkley couldn’t stop poking fun at LeBron James and his receding hairline on NBAonTNT, leaving Shaq and company in stitches.

Nobody is without their flaws and even with LeBron James being one of the greatest NBA players of all time, there are a few things out of his control that he gets trolled for relentlessly online. If there was a single person in the NBA landscape that has the ability to poke fun at superstars across the league with remorse, it’s Charles Barkley.

Chuck has mastered the art of absolutely torching players in the NBA while also making light of the situation, all while having the ‘Inside the NBA’ in stitches. Shaquille O’Neal in particular seems to always get his rocks off with any comment from ‘The Chuckster’, regardless of who they’re talking about in that moment.

Unfortunately for LeBron James, he got caught in the crosshairs when Charles Barkley decided to go off about a physical feature of his during his time with the Miami Heat. What makes this even funnier is that poor James can’t even control that aspect of himself for the most part.

LeBron James gets roasted by Charles Barkley on ‘Inside the NBA’.

LeBron James has had a wide array of hairstyles over the years, even sporting an afro in high school as a way to pay homage to Kobe Bryant. Coming into the league, his hairline was fairly intact as he’d even grown his hair to a respectable length in his early Cleveland days.

He started to wear a headband in the mid to late 2000s however and this unfortunately was used as a marker by NBA fans and media for his hairline. ‘The King’ may have moved down South in 2010 but his headband seemed to have already planned its intentions on moving North.

In this segment of ‘Inside the NBA’ while LeBron was with the Miami Heat, Charles Barkley pulls out his own headband and hilariously comments on the same, claiming as the years have gone by, his headband has gone higher and higher.

There’s no shame in having a receding hairline but James has since restored it through the marvels of modern medicine, sporting a clean fade for the past 5-6 years.

