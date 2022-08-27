Billionaire LeBron James’ terrible poker skills were exposed in Drake’s famous collab with Kanye West

LeBron James may be a billionaire and good with his money, but as Drake showed in a collab with Kanye West, the Lakers star isn’t all that good at poker.

LeBron James came into the NBA with sky-high expectations. He was labeled as ‘The Chosen One’ straight out of high school, meant to take over Michael Jordan’s place in the league.

Jordan was the undisputed NBA GOAT at the time. His six championships set a new precedent in the league coming off two three-peats.

This legend was the person LeBron, as a high schooler, was meant to take over. How much higher could the bar be set? Yet, LeBron managed to reach that bar.

He’s won four titles, is on the verge of being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, and at age 37, he’s shown no signs of slowing down. LeBron vs. MJ is a genuine debate at this point, and it’s a debate worth having.

Drake exposed LeBron James in a collab with Kanye West

When you think of some of the biggest rapping names currently, your mind probably jumps to Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, Kanye West, and Eminem.

Well, back in 2009, many of these big names came together for an iconic collaboration. Drake was responsible for a song for the soundtrack of “More than a Game,” a documentary about LeBron James’ high school teammates from St. Vincent Saint Mary.

Drake teamed up with icons Kanye West, Eminem, and Lil Wayne, to release the song, ‘Forever’, with each rapper sporting their own verse for the song while Drake sung the chorus.

For the music video, Drake featured LeBron a lot because of the song’s connection to the movie, and unfortunately for the billionaire athlete, his poker skills came to light.

In the video, LeBron is playing poker online, and he goes all-in on a hand of pocket fours. Of course, pockets are great, but a pocket four is a pretty low pair to go all-in with.

In the video then, if you check the chat box, LeBron’s turn had timed out, and the King had auto-folded his previous hand. Unfortunately, LeBron couldn’t capitalize with the cards he was dealt.