6ft 1′ Patrick Beverley claps back at Skip Bayless for criticizing Russell Westbrook on Twitter

Recently acquired Lakers guard Patrick Beverley claps back at veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless over his recent comments on teammate Russell Westbrook.

Gearing up for his dream season, Patrick Beverley aims to ensure he begins on the right note alongside teammate Russell Westbrook, with whom he has a rather unpleasant history. The two veterans have had their share of problems in the past but are looking to start afresh.

Pat’s recent media introduction with the Lakers was evidence of a new beginning in his relationship with Brodie. Mr. 94-feet and Mr. Triple-Double had their camaraderie on full display, dapping each other publicly, with Beverley singing praises of Westbrook’s worth ethic and competitive drive.

Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out. Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.” Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. pic.twitter.com/ruQHJlaFkU — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 6, 2022

Nonetheless, many believed this was nothing but a photo op and a promotional tactic employed by the Lakers to show all’s good in the hood. Something veteran analyst Skip Bayless would concur, who doesn’t leave any chance to throw shade at Westbrook.

The Fox Sports personality has forever been an avid critic of Brodie’s solo nature of schemes and didn’t seem too pleased with the former MVP’s recent bonding session with Mr. 94-feet. Nevertheless, Beverley wasn’t going to take any of the Westbrook bashing.

Patrick Beverley responds to Skip Bayless’ criticism of Russell Westbrook on Twitter.

It won’t be wrong to call Westbrook one of the most polarizing players in recent years. The two-time scoring champion continues to get scrutinized on a daily. Some of his biggest criticisms include being a ball-hog, stat hoarder, and not having winning as his primary objective.

While there is no denying his work ethic and competitive spirit, his style of play continues to raise questions, with critics like Skip Bayless targeting him regularly. Recently, the Undisputed analyst addressed the camaraderie between Westbrook and Beverley during the latter’s media introduction with the Lakers.

Bayless wasn’t willing to buy any of the recent bonding session between Russ and PatBev. According to the veteran analyst, while Beverley will do all he can to coexist with Westbrook, the latter would not be particularly happy with Pat taking his minutes.

Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this🙏🏾🏀 https://t.co/HXXTmtEEW8 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 8, 2022

Nonetheless, Beverley wasn’t taking any of these theories, clapping back at Skip, revealing he had a good feeling about this. Though only time will tell if Pat and Russ coexist on the court, the two have already begun building a relationship.

