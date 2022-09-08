“This duo doesn’t make any sense on a basketball level”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst on Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley’s newfound love

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst is not buying into the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley tandem, citing the lack of shooting as the primary reason.

Coming off a horrendous campaign in the 2021-22 season, the LA Lakers are desperate to right the wrong, looking to fill in the gaps on their roster. GM Rob Pelinka and co swung into action immediately, relieving former coach Frank Vogel of his duty and signing Darwin Ham.

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook turned out to be a bust, at least in his debut season, with him being a complete misfit. The former MVP’s poor shooting made him the poster boy for trolling and criticism. Devoid of shooters on its roster, the Lakers found themselves in deep waters.

Thus the rumors of a Kyrie Irving trade sent a wave of excitement within the Lakers Nation, who felt the Nets guard would end their misery, given his elite skill-set. Unfortunately, as time passes, this deal looks distant. On the other hand, GM Pelinka and co would get their hands on veteran guard Patrick Beverley.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, analyst Brian Windhorst addressed how having the duo of Westbrook and Beverley was not a wise choice for the Lakers.

“This duo doesn’t make any sense on a basketball level”: Brian Windhorst on Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley co-existing.

It’s no secret that Russ and Pat share a rather unpleasant history, something they’re willing to put aside, given their recent camaraderie during the latter’s first media introduction with the Lakers. The two had their bonding session on display lately.

Nevertheless, this wasn’t enough to impress NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, who believes the duo of Westbrook and Beverley is no good for the Lakers. The senior ESPN writer revealed how the two guards lacked shooting, something LeBron James and his crew required on an urgent basis.

The 2021-22 season had Westbrook shoot a dismal 29.8% from beyond the arc while Beverley shot 34.3%. Thus Windy does make a valid point, considering the importance of shooting in the current era of the league. While Pat’s addition should give the Lakers weight on the defensive end of the scheme, it doesn’t solve the bigger problem.

