$13 million Patrick Beverley reveals how the city of LA treats him as a Laker compared to Clipper

Newly acquired Lakers guard Patrick Beverley talks about how the city of LA treats him differently from when he was with the Clippers.

Patrick Beverley’s manifestation of playing with the LA Lakers finally bore fruit. In the past, we’ve seen the veteran guard express a desire to play alongside LeBron James, donning the purple and gold. Recently, Pat had his first media introduction with the team.

The 34-year-old was at his candid best, squashing all rumors of his reported rift with Russell Westbrook, with the two guards dapping each other publicly. Beverley was confident about his pairing with Mr. Triple-Double, and that the two would compliment each other.

“Thank you. Love that brotha. First dime of the year.” Patrick Beverley was sweating during his press conference, so Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook tossed him a towel 🤣 (via @NotoriousOHM)pic.twitter.com/3LKGpGwfAQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

The former Clippers guard hasn’t missed a playoff in his 10-year career, not hesitating to boast about it while addressing playing alongside King James and Anthony Davis.

Reporter: “You’ll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.” Patrick Beverley: “They’re gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn’t. It’s a difference.” 💀 (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/tDuSYUfXJK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

While this will be his first stint with the Lakers, Bevelery is well versed with the city of LA, having played 4-seasons with the Clippers. The point guard played a crucial role in the rebuilding process of the team post The Lob City era, essaying the role of a locker room leader before being traded in 2o21.

During his introductory press conference with the Lakers, Pat reflected on the difference between the two LA teams.

Patrick Beverley addresses how playing for the Lakers is different from the Clippers.

Beverley accounts for the few players to have played for two NBA teams in the same city. Currently, with the Lakers, the 6ft 1′ guard had a heart-breaking exit from the Clippers, who refused to give him the desired extension, resulting in him getting traded to the Grizzles and ultimately the T-Wolves.

As he returns to the city of LA, but this time for the purple and gold, Pat reflects on the changes he has experienced so far, cementing the perception of the Clippers always being the stepchild.

Patrick Beverley on going from playing for the Clippers to the Lakers: “Very different. Night and day. Walking around the city, you almost get a different respect.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 6, 2022

Comparing the two franchises, the Lakers already enjoy a global loyal fan base. On the other hand, the Clippers are still building an individual identity. The Buss Family has built an empire with the purple and gold, tied with the Celtics for the most no. of NBA championships at 16.

