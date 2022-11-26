6ft 10″ Anthony Davis Falls While Trying To Lift a ‘Floored’ LeBron James vs Spurs in a Hilarious Goof Up

Nov 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts with forward LeBron James (6) after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during overtime at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis has been absolutely dominant this season. And perhaps the biggest factor for that is his ability to actually see playing time this year, in stark contrast to 2021-22. But, by no means has it been an easy ride for the Lakers’ big man.

At different points this season, the Brow has indeed gotten injured. But, something seems to have snapped in him… we don’t mean that literally. No, the man seems determined to not only play every game but absolutely dominate it.

Still, it’s heart-wrenching every time Davis falls onto the floor because you’re fearing the absolute worst. Just ask any loyal Lakers fan this season.

So, when a certain little incident took place during the Lakers’ game vs the Spurs, let’s just say it’s possible some supporters were in serious danger of cardiac arrest.

Anthony Davis tries to help LeBron James off the floor… falls all over him instead

LeBron James had to sit out quite a few games up until recently, struggling with a groin injury. However, the game against the Spurs marked his return to the court… and perhaps also to the injury list all over again.

Aren’t sure what we mean? Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Anthony Davis tries to pick Lebron James up but manages to fall down himself pic.twitter.com/YITxfNpylh — dave (@nbadaves) November 26, 2022

As we said, there were probably countless Lakers fans with their hearts in their mouths during this moment.

And frankly, it couldn’t be more understandable. After all, Davis is very much an injury-prone player but has also been their MVP this season.

If he goes down, any glimmer of hope the Lakers may have will vanish just as soon as it started to shine.

Believe it or not, this exact incident has happened before

Now, we don’t know how much cushion LeBron James and his muscles provide for a 6’10” man. But, Anthony Davis sure does love using him as a cushion every time he falls.

Don’t believe us? Well, here is a man who is afraid of getting injured at every turn, throwing himself into LeBron James’s arms, during a pivotal play-in game vs the Warriors.

As we said, there’s something about this whole ordeal that Davis seemingly just can’t stop loving.

