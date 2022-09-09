6ft 10′ Kevin Durant’s ‘sarcastic reply’ to fan calling Michael Jordan an Insurance Salesman

Nets superstar Kevin Durant gets into a heated back and forth with a fan on Twitter who took a shot at Michael Jordan.

It won’t be wrong to call Kevin Durant one of the most polarizing athletes in American sports history. The two-time champion isn’t a people pleaser and may not always play according to the rule book. Well, it’s no secret that KD isn’t one to give into criticism or trolling, never hesitating to clap back.

The whole saga began with Durant’s decision to join forces with Stephen Curry and co in the Bay Area, making him an overnight villain. Nonetheless, the two-time Finals MVP wasn’t one to get bogged down by public opinions, giving it back to those who termed his move ‘weak.’

KD’s online feuds with fans on social media are no secret. The four-time scoring champion takes criticism seriously and is always ready to fire back. While many may call him sensitive, the superstar isn’t one to keep quiet, always carrying his ammunition.

From what it looks, the Slim Reaper is in no mood to change his image of an antagonist. Recently, Durant got into a heated argument with a fan who believed Michael Jordan would have been an Insurance Salesman had he been 5ft 9′.

Kevin Durant goes back and forth with a fan on Twitter.

The league is more skill-based today than it ever was. Nevertheless, being a big man has its benefits in the game of hoops. Fans on social media often steer the debate of size vs. skill, dishing out superstar names, having either one or both attributes.

Recently, a fan’s comments on Air Jordan didn’t seem to have sat well with KD, who wasn’t hesitant to take it up publicly.

If MJ was 5’9 he’d be an insurance salesman https://t.co/zmzHrrXeHG — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) September 8, 2022

I’d be 6’6. What team would you be on if you actually had some leverage in that standoff you just had with Joe Tsai? — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) September 8, 2022

All I asked the man is if he was 6’6 would he be good at basketball…but I’m sensitive. https://t.co/TQnshHVsqR — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 8, 2022

Currently, under the heat for demanding a trade from the Nets, KD teased one of the most controversial off-seasons. Nonetheless, owner Joe Tsai and co weren’t shipping the 6ft 10′ forward without something fruitful in return. Ultimately, the two parties reached common ground, with Durant agreeing to stay put.

