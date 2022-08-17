Kevin Durant’s $4 million car collection is all but covered in 2 of Michael Jordan’s cars

Kevin Durant is a wealthy man, and he likes to show off his wealth with the most expensive car collection in the NBA by quite some margin.

Durant has been catching a lot of flak recently with all the drama the Brooklyn Nets have gone through. After rumors that Kyrie Irving would leave the team, the star point guard surprisingly opted in to his player option, wanting to stick it out in Brooklyn.

Things seemed to stabilize in Brooklyn after that move. It looked like Kyrie was ready to make it work with KD and Ben Simmons for at least another year.

However, Durant spoiled all those plans when he requested a trade from the team. Plans then started to emerge about shopping Kyrie Irving as well and blowing the entire team up.

Durant already had gained a bad reputation from joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, but this request pushed his reputation down even further.

Trade talks around Kevin Durant have ‘slowed to a trickle,’ per @WindhorstESPN The Nets ‘are not aggressively’ reaching out to teams pic.twitter.com/NkYbvKxDsF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2022

Kevin Durant has a crazy $4 million car collection that ranks right at the top of the NBA

Durant may be dealing with a lot off the court right now, but that hasn’t stopped him from being heavily invested in the car business.

Durant’s car collection is worth $4,369,741, the highest figure in the NBA. LeBron James ranks second at $2,798,824, Harden is in third place, and Steph Curry is fourth at $782,277.

Durant’s collection includes a Chevrolet Camaro SS, a 1966 Ford GT40, a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Two of Michael Jordan’s cars can match Durant’s collection, however. Jordan owns a Bugatti that costs about $2,000,000. He also owned a Mercedes-McLaren SLR 722 Edition which cost $3,000,000. However, there were reports that Jordan didn’t use the car much and put it up for sale. That makes it a combined $5 million which puts him over KD.

However, if you don’t include the McLaren, then Durant has Jordan beat too. KD’s car collection ranks eighth in the world among athletes with Lionel Messi having the most expensive one at $38,873,313.

Kevin Durant’s Matte Red Camaro SS 😍 pic.twitter.com/j64YmWSqwx — HipHop Culture (@hiphopmusicig) March 8, 2014

