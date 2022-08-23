6ft 4 Dwyane Wade’s hair-raising method to focus on getting USA the gold in 2008 Olympics

Dwyane Wade right now looks like a multi-colored tennis ball – there was a time when he look like a cue ball instead.

In 2006 Dwyane Wade, along with a rather out-of-shape yet still dominant Shaquille O’Neal won a championship. He was on track to become one of the best players in the league, which also featured two of his long-time best friends, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. Having beaten them to the ultimate prize, Wade’s popularity was at an all-time high.

And then it all came crashing down. Injuries hit the 3rd best SG of all time hard, and it derailed progress for the next couple of years. He was sidelined longer than he played, and doubts were beginning to take shape. So when he decided to opt-out of the 2007-8 season to get a surgery done, Wade was going into the hyperbolic time chamber.

Out came a Megamind-looking Dwyane Wade, reminiscent of a young Terry Crews. The 2008 Olympics was not ready for a Wade with no hair, because he dominated everybody in sight. He won the MVP of the tournament, which featured Kobe Bryant at the peak of his powers. Bald Wade was the answer to every hater that doubted him for two years.

Dwyane Wade was the best player on the court which had the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant on it – all because of him choosing to go bald

Wade gave an amazing reason as to why he chose to go smooth up top: “I’ve gone bald for the simple fact that I’m focused solely on basketball”. He added “I’m not concerning myself with waking up in the morning, brushing my hair trying to look pretty. I’m focused on playing and bringing home the gold. Also, in China, I’m not letting anybody cut my hair. If you’re not my barber, it’s not happening”.

The Flash’s methods were bizarre but effective. In the most important game of the tournament, D-Wade scored 27 points and notched 4 steals to win the gold against Spain. Wade was the one piece that team USA needed to redeem themselves for the bronze in the 2004 Olympics. This tournament gave The Miami Heat guard the confidence for the upcoming season.

With a gold medal on his neck, a healthy Wade went on to average 30.2 points the next season, winning his only scoring title. The 2008-9 season did not end up in a title, but it gave him confidence. He was back to being his athletic best. That one hairdo (or lack thereof) is the reason Wade is revered in the state of Florida.

