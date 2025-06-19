“Everything Was a Blur”: Dwight Recalls Incredible 2008 Olympics, Discusses Playing With Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Aug 24, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; USA guard Kobe Bryant (left) jokes around with teammates Carmelo Anthony (left) and Dwight Howard (center) as they wait to be presented with his gold medal for beating Spain in the mens basketball gold medal game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. USA beat Spain 118-107 to win the gold medal. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing had major implications for USA Basketball. 2004 was extremely disappointing as they finished with a bronze medal. The disappointment in Athens led to Team USA preparing one of the strongest rosters ever seen, branding them the ‘Redeem Team.’

In 2004, Team USA sent out one of the youngest rosters in the program’s history. That team consisted of six players who were under 23 years old. They seemingly learned their lesson as only one player was under 23 in 2008. That player was Dwight Howard.

The 22-year-old Howard didn’t know what to expect during his first taste of the Olympics. He went from having not a single co-star with him on the Orlando Magic to a team full of superstars. Some of his notable teammates were Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh.

Despite everyone understanding the importance of their goal to win a gold medal, Howard states that the vibe surrounding that team was unreal.

“The vibe was immaculate,” Howard said on the PBD Podcast. “I was the youngest guy, so everything was a blur to me.”

Those two weeks went by extremely fast for Howard. Team USA was the talk of the town primarily due to Bryant’s presence on the team. The then three-time NBA champion led the entire team to receive superstar treatment.

“We didn’t see too much of [Kobe Bryant] outside of being with his family. We couldn’t even stay in Olympic Village,” Howard revealed.

Fans were constantly on the prowl to bump into Bryant for pictures and autographs. Many people would let the attention overwhelm them, but Bryant remained focused on the task at hand. Howard was along for the ride. Although he did his part, everything happened so fast.

“I’m watching like, ‘Wow, I’m in the middle of greatness and I don’t even know what’s going on,'” Howard said.

Howard may not be able to speak much about the entire experience, but the story of the 2008 USA Team can’t be told without mentioning the 6-foot-10 big man. Howard was one of five players to average double digits in points. He tallied 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds on 74.5% shooting from the field.

He contributed to the greatness that was on display. Howard was also on the court during some iconic moments from the Olympic run. He was the closest player to Bryant when he infamously ran through his Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Pau Gasol.

In retrospect, Howard understands the greatness that was on display. The impact may truly resonate once he represents the roster during their induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September.