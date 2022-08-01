$170 million worth Dwyane Wade’s ‘kid size jersey’ troll towards Kevin Hart after the 2018 NBA Playoffs

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade trolled comedian Kevin Hart after the Sixers took down the Heat in the 2018 playoffs

The NBA is more than just a basketball league. For many of us, who never could get as good as the players we see on our screens, it’s our home to stay in touch with basketball. People often bond over following the same team, and/or discussing the games.

Fans can sometimes get too involved with their teams, especially if they have the resources. Kevin Hart is one of them. Being from Philadelphia, Hart cannot help but always rep his team whenever he gets a chance. When the Sixers made the playoffs in 2018, he couldn’t miss a single game at home.

Hart pulled up to the game and got into Dwyane Wade’s ear, who ended up dropping 27 points from the bench to win Game 2 of the series. Unfortunately for the Flash, that was the only game the Heat could win, as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons wrapped up the series in 5 games. However, after Game 5, Wade brought a gift for his good friend.

Also Read: 7 footer Shaquille O’Neal’s hairline was exposed by Dwyane Wade on National TV, it’s worse than LeBron James’

Dwyane Wade brought a lovely custom jersey for Kevin Hart

In 2018, D Wade was playing his 16th and final season in the NBA. To wrap up, the Heat qualified for the playoffs, where they were matched up against the 3rd seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Due to his loyalty to his city, Kevin Hart kept his friendship aside with The Flash and got into the Heat star’s ear all series long. Wade averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals, coming off the bench. However, the Heat were no match for the Sixers, who won the series in 5 games.

After the series concluded, Wade ‘resumed’ his friendship with Kevin Hart, and as a gesture on his part, gifted him a customized jersey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Also Read: Dwyane Wade was sued for $2 million by ex-wife Siohvaugn Funches weeks after the Miami Heat won the championship

It was an excellent joke by the 13x All-Star. Hart tried to play it cool, saying it’s for his kid, but we all know.