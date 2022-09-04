6ft 6′ Charles Barkley’s open challenge to Michael Jordan’s intimidation ways in the 1993 NBA Finals

In an interview during the 1993 NBA Finals, Charles Barkley addressed how Michael Jordan couldn’t intimidate the Suns.

While they may not see eye to eye anymore, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan shared a great relationship during their playing days in the NBA. Basketball wasn’t the only common thing between the two former MVPs. Both Chuck and MJ had a collective obsession for golf and cards.

The two superstars enjoyed great camaraderie, never shying away from taking shots at each other, even publicly. During their time in the league, Barkley and Jordan had some of the most intense battles on the hardwood, with the 1993 Finals being the ultimate litmus test.

The 1992-93 season holds a special place in Barkley’s career, courtesy of him winning the league MVP and the Suns having the best record. On the other hand, MJ and the Bulls were on the quest for a 3-peat. Thus with the two teams meeting in the Finals, fans were in for a treat.

Also read: Michael Jordan advised Scottie Pippen to not join Charles Barkley, but $67.5 million did the deal

Though Barkley and co gave a tough fight, it wasn’t enough to get the job done, and the Bulls won their 3rd consecutive title, with His Airness being the Finals MVP. However, unlike many other players and teams, Chuck never buckled down to any of Jordan’s intimidation hacks.

“Michael’s a master at intimidation, verbally”: Charles Barkley during the 1993 Finals.

Going into the Finals, the Bulls were favorites to win it all. Nevertheless, Barkley and co were not going down with a fight. Despite having home court, the Suns would lose the first 2-games, looking overwhelmed at the grandest stage of them all.

With Games three and Four being in Chicago, things looked scary for Barkley and co. While they did steal one on the road, Game Four had the Bulls take a 3-1 lead in the series. Nevertheless, Chuck wasn’t going to let MJ and the Bulls intimidate his crew at any cost, saying the following in an old interview.

“They think they’re playing against the old Phoenix Suns who let people bully them around and intimidate them, we’re not like that anymore and if anybody says anything to my teammates, they are gonna have to go through me.

When asked about getting riled up at MJ, Barkley immediately dismissed any such notion.

“Not at all, not if he’s trying to intimidate. Michael’s a master at intimidation, verbally, and he probably gonna intimidate some people, he can’t intimidate Danny Ainge.”

Though Barkley showed immense courage and fight, it wasn’t enough to overcome MJ’s storm. Not only did the Bulls 3-peat, but Jordan etched his name in Finals history with one of the most historic performances.

His Airness averaged a staggering 41.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 6.3 APG, shooting 50.8% from the field, including an impressive 40.0% from the 3-point line.

Also read: Charles Barkley ridiculed 6x champ and “best friend” Michael Jordan for disregarding motorcycle helmets