6x NBA Champ Michael Jordan talked about what scared him during an Air Jordan commercial

NBA legend Michael Jordan talked about what scared him the most in the iconic ‘Look me in the eye’ Air Jordan commercial

In the NBA, everyone has a different definition of success. For some, it means to get in the league, it means to secure a bag. For some, it means to win a championship. However, for the best of the best, it means to strive and get better each day, and letting the championships follow.

Michael Jordan is one of the absolute best ever to touch a basketball. The 6’6 guard had a magical touch, and an incredible understanding of the game. MJ joined the league as a #3 pick, and soon made the first two teams regret their decision of not picking him up.

His Airness went on to win 6x NBA Championships, 6x NBA Finals MVPs, 5x NBA MVP, 14x All-Star, and arguably the greatest player of all-time. On the court, it looked like Michael Jordan wasn’t scared of anything at all. However, an Air Jordan commercial stated otherwise.

Michael Jordan revealed his inner fears in a Jumpman commercial

Human beings have a natural tendency of finding things that scare them. For every different person, a different thing exists that scares them. However unlikely it may seem, but such a thing existed for Michael Jordan too. In a Jumpman commercial titled “Look me in the Eye”, MJ talks about his fear.

“Look me in the eye. It’s ok if you’re scared. So am I. But we are scared for different reasons. I am scared of what I won’t become. And you are scared of what I could become. Look at me. I won’t let myself end where I started. I won’t let myself finish where I began. I know what is within me, even if you can’t see it yet. Look me in the eyes. I have something more important than courage. I have patience. I will become what I know I am.”

The commercial consists of other Jordan athletes such as Carmelo Anthony, Ray Allen, and Chris Paul as well. His Airness is narrating the entire thing, while describing what scares him.

Just knowing how someone of MJ’s stature is also afraid of something us regular humans worry about, makes us feel more connected to him.