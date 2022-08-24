Basketball

35-year-old Michael Jordan’s statistics prove he was far superior to LeBron James at the same age

Michael Jordan at age 35 was something else. He won 5 honors and remains the only player to do so in a single season. LeBron James who?
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Michael Jordan at age 35 was something else. He won 5 honors and remains the only player to do so in a single season. LeBron James who?
