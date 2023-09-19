7 Days After Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘$477,000 per Game’ Callout, Ben Simmons Reasserts Role With the Brooklyn Nets: ”Everyone’s a GM in Their Head!”

Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons sat down with Tina Cervasio where he discussed his future in the NBA. The Australian superstar is coming off a tough two seasons. Having missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season, and playing a minimal number of games in 2022-23, many are worried about his future in the league. But, Simmons is very clear about his role with the Nets. He is a point guard through and through and even called out those who think otherwise. Just seven days after Shaquille O’Neal shared his bewilderment over the fact that the three-time All-Star will be earning $477,000 per game.

A week ago, Shaq shared a post expressing his concern over Simmons’ contract. He broke down exactly how much the Nets guard will be earning over the next two seasons. The former Philadelphia 76ers player signed a massive $177,243,360 in 2019 that runs all the way through the 2024-25 season. It’s a mega deal that even sees him earn $166 per second. So, the skepticism surrounding him that is shared by The Big Aristotle and others is well founded.

Ben Simmons clarifies his role with the Brooklyn Nets heading into the 2023-24 season

The Brooklyn Nets have a huge 2023-24 season ahead of them. Having recently lost both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the team is not the powerhouse it used to be. However, that does not mean there is no bright light at the end of the tunnel. Despite losing two of the best players in the world, they have some nice young pieces to work with.

One of these young stars, who has had a bit of a tumultuous past is Ben Simmons. He’s been one of the more controversial figures in the NBA for the past two seasons now and has raised concerns with many people. But, heading into the new season, Simmons seems confident of his role on the team.

Speaking to Tina Cervasio, he made it clear that he is the point guard for the Nets going forward. It is the position he was born to play, and he will continue to do so. He also mentioned that over the years, many analysts have tried placing him in a different position. However, he knows what he wants and has no plans of heeding the advice of these “wannabe” General Managers.

“That’s what I am, I’m a point guard. As much as people try to put me in – everyone’s a GM in their head. I’m a point guard.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/erikslater_/status/1703827122047918281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

An emphatic statement from Simmons. But, that’s not all he had to say. As one of the more experienced players on the team, he will be looked at as a leader. So, in true leader-like fashion, he has taken stock of the current roster and believes the Nets are set up to make a good run this season.

Simmons is in disbelief of his former self and claims he would kill the version of him from last season

If it wasn’t already apparent, with the 2023-24 season around the corner, Ben Simmons is feeling extremely confident. He’s been working hard and especially focusing on improving himself over the summer. In fact, he is so confident in himself that he is in shock at how poor he was last season.

In a conversation with Marc J. Spears, he commented about how good he is feeling and even claimed that he would have “killed” the version of himself from last season if they ever met on the court.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1696598178932347072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the end of the day, delivering on such promises is easier said than done. After all, this is not the first time the former No.1 overall pick has entered the season raving about his future performances. Nevertheless, no one is exempt from the benefit of the doubt, and fans will be hoping he can live up to the expectations he has set for himself.