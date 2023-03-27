Fact Check: Did Kyrie Irving Post 45 Controversial Stories On Anti-Vaxxers and Social Media Abusers on his IG as reported by Daily Mail?

The Dallas Mavericks are struggling despite acquiring the incredible Kyrie Irving. What was imagined to be a star match between him and Luka Doncic has not yet borne fruit. In all fairness, it is too early to comment on Kyrie‘s match with the Mavericks. He joined the team after multiple turbulent seasons with the Nets and it will likely take him more time to adjust.

That being said, on the court, Kyrie Irving is exemplary. He is a phenomenal dribbler with elite instincts to create space for scoring. But off the court, Irving leads quite a controversial life. His takes on life and society are not well received by fans and sometimes by teams. With the memory of his anti-Semitic controversy still fresh, Daily Mail has further alleged that the 6ft 2″ guard shared at least 45 highly controversial Instagram stories.

Fact-checking Daily Mail’s claim about Kyrie Irving

In their article dated March 25, Daily Mail accused Kyrie Irving of posting 45 stories that mostly contained highly controversial takes. Daily Mail claimed that after Friday’s loss, Irving binge posted on Instagram. The UK-based Tabloid also alleged that Irving used his clout to propagate Anti-Vax, Anti-social media, and Anti-government propaganda.

Per Daily Mail, Irving posted a video that questioned Bill gates’ role in the Covid-19 pandemic and how the Billionaire profited from it. Furthermore, Kyrie apparently also predicted the collapse of the current financial system. This was in addition to his attack on social media obsession and indoctrination.

Kyrie Irving courts MORE controversy as he reposts anti-vax conspiracy theories on Instagram https://t.co/QWpd0dJpyj — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 25, 2023

Considering Irving posted all of this on his stories, it is hard to ascertain its credibility. There is no means to see what he had posted in the past. That being said, the Daily Mail posted multiple screenshots of Kyrie’s stories. The Tabloid is a well-established newspaper. And though they are controversial at times, they wouldn’t fabricate such a claim due to their historical roots.

Moreover, Irving has clearly displayed a penchant for anti-establishment sentiments. This isn’t the first time he has launched an attack on the Covid-19 vaccination and the effect of Social Media. So, it is likely that Kyrie did share these on his Instagram after Friday’s loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

Irving has found himself surrounded by controversies for the last few years

Kyrie, despite being a basketball genius, has some questionable takes. Although he believes they are harmless and his opinion, he should be more aware of the impact they can have on the younger generation. But then, Kyrie truly believes that he is making a change by unmasking the ultra-rich corporations taking advantage of the less privileged.

Last year, while with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving shared the link to an anti-Semetic movie. He was suspended by the team and criticized heavily in the media. Eventually, Irving apologized but soon parted ways with the Nets. Since then, this is the first time Irving has been questioned for his takes.