Steph Curry Spills The Truth On Michael Jordan’s Involvement With NBA On NBC: “Not Just As An Owner, An Icon”

The oh-so reclusive Michael Jordan made headlines when he decided it was time to return to the spotlight. Granted, he’s been a part of the NBA in certain capacity with his minority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. But now, he’ll be front and center on the silver screen as a “special contributor” and Steph Curry couldn’t be happier about it.

NBC gained media rights to the NBA once more along with Disney and Amazon in an otherworldly deal worth $75 billion. With the first season being 2025-26, NBC knew they had to pull out all the stops, i.e. Michael Jordan.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC. The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project,” said MJ on his involvement.

Curry’s sentiment was similar in regards to excitement. While on course at the American Century Championship, he spoke on ‘His Airness’ putting on his analysis hat come next season.

“I think it’s great for the league to have MJ as a presence. Not just as an owner, an icon. Let people know how he sees the game.”

Jordan, even while he owned a majority stake in the Hornets/Bobcats, never really provided much to fans in terms of entertainment. He would show up to games sporadically which seemed to be enough to satiate staunch MJ supporters.

So, to now get Jordan in such a large capacity; feels as though he’s spoiling NBA fans despite doing something other NBA legends deem to be quite normal. “I honestly didn’t think he was going to do it,” reflected Adam Silver, something many around personalities around the league thought of as well.

Charles Barkley was shocked at this Jordan news

Like, Commissioner Silver, Charles Barkley was taken aback after hearing of Jordan’s eventual involvement in the NBA. Given that Chuck and MJ had quite the public falling out over a decade ago, he wasn’t privy to this information and was given the news, most likely, at the same time as the rest of the world.

“I have no idea what Michael’s going to do. I don’t think he going to do a lot,” said the Chuckster to Barstool Sports. He hammered in the same point seconds later by saying, “I know he’s not going to do a lot. I was 100% shocked but I don’t think he’s going to do a lot.”

The ’93 MVP is speaking from both personal experience he’s had as a former close friend of Jordan’s and also the latter’s public persona. It’s quite evident over the past two decades that ‘reclusiveness’ has been MJ’s best friend.

There seems to be nothing he enjoys more than touring Europe in his superyacht alongside his wife, Yvette Prieto. And rightfully so. He was hounded by media across the world 24/7 for decades while in the limelight so detachment was the only viable option for a retired MJ.

So, Barkley’s shock is validated. As far as the ‘not going to do much’ narrative, this could also be true. He could be saying this from a pure ‘entertainment value’ perspective as MJ doesn’t seem to be the kind to stir the pot at this age.

He’ll have a role similar to Tom Brady as an analyst which involves break down of trades and plays and not much else. When it comes to hot takes, it will be interesting to see if the 62 year old turns back the clock to his trash-talking days and indulges in a bit of cheeky banter.