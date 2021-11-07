“Joel Embiid cannot catch a break this season!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers’ star gets T’ed up for punching Lonzo Ball in the face

Sixers’ star Joel Embiid gets a technical foul for punching the air in frustration, almost ends up knocking Lonzo Ball out

The Philadelphia 76ers are having a start that they would have just hoped for. After Ben Simmons refused to play, citing mental health issues, the Sixers did not expect themselves to start 7-2. They’re currently battling with the Chicago Bulls for their 8th win of the season.

A big reason for their success so far has been the breakout of Seth Curry. The junior Curry brother has drastically improved his numbers and is contributing a lot more for the Sixers’ offense. On the other hand, Joel Embiid’s knee injury has resulted in his numbers falling off a bit. The 2021 MVP candidate is now averaging 20.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Embiid is not having the best time on the court. Just last week, he was issued a technical for hyping himself up after a poster slam.

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid punching Lonzo Ball

During the second quarter of the Bulls-Sixers game, Joel Embiid was driving to the hoop. Embiid was being guarded tightly by Nikola Vucevic, and he ended up losing the ball out of bounds. In frustration, Joel swung his arm, and almost ended up connecting on Lonzo Ball. Embiid was issued a technical for the same.

NBA Twitter couldn’t believe it, and had split views about the same. While some were praying for Lonzo, some just felt bad for Embiid.

Luckily, Lonzo Ball wasn’t hurt. However, jabs like these, even when thrown in frustration, can be quite risky. The refs were right to issue a Techincal to Joel here.