7-foot Shaquille O’Neal had ‘master command’ of a whopping 50,000 people in China

Shaquille O’Neal had a massive army of people dancing to his tune during his time in China

Shaquille O’Neal always has been a man of many talents.

Of course, during his playing days, he was widely touted as the most dominant player of all time. However, what was known by many at the time, was that the man had quite the talent when it came to the world of rapping as well.

Coming back to present times, while he doesn’t play basketball anymore, the man is an entertaining TV host, has multiple investments and endorsements, and definitely not standing as the least, he is a pretty darn good DJ too. In fact, he is so good, he once had a show in China. And when he got on Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night talk show, he had a lot to say about it.

Shaquille O’Neal had 50,000 people come to his concert in China, and they danced to his ever beat

Yep, you read that right. Not only is this man’s ability as a DJ so good that he had a show in China, but very literally, 50,000 people came to watch.

Now, we could explain step by step what happened and how it all was. But, why do that when we can link Shaq doing the exact same thing?

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

Never stop being you, Shaquille O’Neal.

