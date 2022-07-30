Basketball

7-foot Shaquille O’Neal had ‘master command’ of a whopping 50,000 people in China

7-foot Shaquille O'Neal had 'master command' of a whopping 50,000 people in China
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
$90M worth Nets star still uses Kobe Bryant’s praises like “Every option a defense chooses against Kyrie Irving is the wrong one” as motivation
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
7-foot Shaquille O'Neal had 'master command' of a whopping 50,000 people in China
7-foot Shaquille O’Neal had ‘master command’ of a whopping 50,000 people in China

Shaquille O’Neal had a massive army of people dancing to his tune during his time…