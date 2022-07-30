7-foot JaVale McGee hilariously tweets about his face scan from NBA 2K23

Recently, signed with the Dallas Mavericks, JaVale McGee doesn’t seem very happy with his stills from the upcoming edition of NBA 2K.

Over the years, JaVale McGee has established himself as one of the most productive role players in the league. The three-time champion is coming off one of his greatest seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

In the mere 15.8 MPG he played, McGee averaged 9.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 1.1 BPG, shooting a highly efficient 62.9% from the field. Nonetheless, the seven-foot center decided to join Luka Doncic in Dallas during his free agency, signing a 3-year $17M deal with the Mavericks, marking his return to the franchise after a one-year stint with them in 2016.

Before his recent signing, McGee spent most of his years getting traded from one organization to another. The 34-year-old was packaged as a viable asset in several trades. One can only imagine his fans having a variety of his merchandise, courtesy of him playing on 8-teams over his 14-seasons.

Also read: Billionaire Michael Jordan’s 2K23 face hilariously compared to ‘Michael Cooper’s’ as 2K developers mocked

Thus McGee in a different NBA uniform annually wasn’t unusual for the 2K fans. Nonetheless, the veteran center wasn’t too happy with his recent look in the basketball simulation video game.

JaVale McGee hilariously tweets his new stills for NBA 2K23.

With almost every annual edition, NBA 2K brings its share of debates. Whether it’s the player ratings or visuals, there are plenty of queries awaiting Ronnie 2K, with fans thronging him on social media even before the official release dates are announced.

However, this time it was an NBA player himself expressing his grievances. Mavs center JaVale McGee did appear to have certain reservations with his face scans from the upcoming edition of NBA 2K23, even tweeting about it, with fans having hilarious reactions.

Damn…. Wtf i do before the game? https://t.co/w707RJ2Xlt — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) July 29, 2022

JaVale wants an answer 😅🫢 — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) July 30, 2022

Bro they massacred you 😭 — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) July 29, 2022

Did you dirty 😂 — NFTJeweler.eth💎 (@Gambitvvs) July 29, 2022

Javale looks stoned but I’d still draft him! — Zombie Laker Fan (@ZombieLakerFan) July 30, 2022

Well, we hope Ronnie 2K is listening as there is time before the 2023 edition makes its way to the market shelves.

Also read: Billionaire LeBron James’ hairline in NBA 2K23 sparks controversy, has NBA Twitter up in arms