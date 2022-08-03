7-foot Shaquille O’Neal offered a shocking $10,000 to a teammate to fight Kobe Bryant

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard reveals that Shaquille O’Neal had offered him $10,000 to get into a fight with Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal are one of the most dynamic duos to ever step on the basketball court. On the hardwood, the two Hall-Of-Famers had great synergy and understanding of each other’s game. While The Mamba was a threat from the midrange, Shaq was a force to reckon with inside the paint.

Some analysts and fans even believe that Shaq and Kobe were better than the duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. And looking at what they achieved together, it’s no surprise why people think so. Successfully clinching a three-peat, the pair knew what it took to win.

Many also believe that had O’Neal never parted ways with the Lakers, the duo would have had several more championships. And the caliber of players the two were, it is hard to argue with that.

However successful they were, the legendary LAL duo were strongly opinionated individuals who had their fair share of ups and down during their careers.

Isaiah Rider reveals why he didn’t accept Shaquille O’Neal’s $10,000 offer to fight Kobe Bryant

It is no secret that the “Black Mamba” and the “Big Aristotle” had a feud. While the former believed that the 7-footer had lost the hunger to win more silverware, the latter believed that Bean was “playing too selfishly” for the Purple & Gold to win.

Things had gotten so out of hand between the two that Shaq had offered $10,000 to a teammate to get into a fight with Kobe Bryant.

Isaiah Rider, who played with the LA-based franchise for only one season, revealed that 3 days into practice, O’Neal gave him this ridiculous offer. In an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Rider said:

“When I first get to the Lakers, Shaq tells me, if you and Kobe get into it, it’s 10 G’s in the locker,” Rider said. “This is 3 days into practice.”

The 9-year veteran then revealed why he chose not to accept O’Neal’s appalling offer:

“I’m like, ‘Man, these boys are crazy, bro,’” Rider said. “But this is my thing: I would’ve been off that team so fast if I laid a hand on that man.”

Of course, towards the end of their careers, the duo would go on to share their love and mutual respect for each other, having a brother-like bond.

