7-foot Shaquille O’Neal publicly shamed his biological father Joseph Toney in rap song titled ‘Biological Didn’t Bother’

In 1994, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal released a rap song publicly taking a dig at his biological father, Joseph Toney, who tried mending fences with the former Magic center.

One of the most popular sports personalities in the world, Shaquille O’Neal, is undoubtedly a dotting father. The five-time champion and his former wife, Shaunie Nelson, are parents to six beautiful children, including two from their previous individual relationships.

The Big Diesel never fails to pamper his children but is equally precise about them having their own identities. The four-time champion is always present during the important occasions, whether it be his children’s graduation ceremonies or extra-curricular activities.

Having a tumultuous relationship with his father, Shaq made sure he’d be the ideal parent. The former Lakers superstar didn’t have the most pleasant experiences while growing up, with his father, Joseph Toney, being a convicted felon.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal’s $244,000 watch collection features ‘fake jewels and cheap finishes’

Despite his release from prison, Joseph never tried tracking his son for many years. Nonetheless, when Shaq began making waves nationally with his pro basketball talent, reports of his father attempting to meet him would surface, with the seven-foot athlete paying no heed to them.

Shaquille O’Neal publicly dissed his father, Joseph Toney.

After being sentenced for his crime, Joesph agreed to relinquish parental rights to Shaq’s mother, Lucille O’Neal, who would marry again, passing those rights to the Diesel’s stepfather Phillip Harrison, who would leave no stone unturned in giving the three-time Finals MVP the perfect upbringing.

As years passed and Shaq gained national popularity, his biological father would make numerous attempts to track him. However, the former Magic superstar was in no mood to entertain, publicly dissing his biological father.

In the 1994 rap song, “Biological Didn’t Bother,” Shaq paid homage to his stepfather while throwing shots at Joesph.

“I want to dedicate this song to Phillip Arthur Harrison because he was the one that took me from a boy to a man. So as far as I’m concerned, he’s my father.”

Nevertheless, as years passed by, the fifteen-time All-Star would let the water under the bridge, making amends with his biological father, whom he met in 2016. As things became better, Shaq even allowed Joesph to meet his eldest daughter.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal shaved 50lbs of pandemic weight through 4 workouts a week