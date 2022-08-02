Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal’s $244,000 watch collection features ‘fake jewels and cheap finishes’

Shaquille O'Neal's $244,000 watch collection features 'fake jewels and cheap finishes'
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Shaquille O'Neal's 31,000 sq ft mansion is 5x bigger than Charles Barkley's $2 million worth estate
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal's $244,000 watch collection features 'fake jewels and cheap finishes'
Shaquille O’Neal’s $244,000 watch collection features ‘fake jewels and cheap finishes’

Shaquille O’Neal is a wealthy man, and he’s built his fortune on the back of…