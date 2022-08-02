Shaquille O’Neal’s $244,000 watch collection features ‘fake jewels and cheap finishes’

Shaquille O’Neal is a wealthy man, and he’s built his fortune on the back of his savvy business ventures. However, he may have missed on his watch line.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

However, he’s also a great businessman and has the money to make those large purchases. He’s well versed in financial literacy, and he tries to preach the same lessons to his kids.

Shaquille O’Neal has a net worth of $400 million. He’s built that net worth through strategic and valuable investments. He makes a great deal of money every year from his businesses, and it’s admirable to see.

Shaq brings home more money in retirement than he did playing in the NBA. He owns 17 Auntie Anne’s

150 Car washes

40 – 24 hr. fitness centers

9 Papa Johns

155 Five Guys

1 Shopping center

Shaq brings home more money in retirement than he did playing in the NBA. He owns 17 Auntie Anne's

150 Car washes

40 – 24 hr. fitness centers

9 Papa Johns

155 Five Guys

1 Shopping center

1 Movie theater

Shaquille O’Neal’s watch collection is a swing and a miss

Shaq looks to make in-roads in the bbusiness world whichever way he can, and one of his projects was launching his own watch line with Invicta.

In 2020, Shaq chose to put his watch line on the market with Invicta, a Swiss watch brand, but it didn’t go as planned. Watch collectors weren’t big fans of the line, and Shaq received some major criticism for his project.

Shaq’s line can be found here. He has 244 watches in the whole collection, and with prices ranging in four figures, an estimate can be made as to how much the total collection is worth.

His Invicta SHAQ .17 Carat Diamond Men’s Watch – 55mm, Gold, Steel (37598) sells for $1,119. Estimating each watch to be around $1,000, the total comes out to $244,000. This is just a baseline estimate as a four figure watch could be as pricey as $9,999, but at the very least, each watch is $1,000, making the total $244,000.

However, the price may not be worth it. Critics have called the jewelry terrible with ‘fake jewels, fake gold, cheap-looking finishes’ and the cases are massive, up to 50mm in diameter or more. Shaq has had a lot of successful business projects, but this was definitely not one of them.

Shaq's Invicta x SHAQ lineup is an accessible flex for anyone who likes oversized, blingy timepieces

