Basketball

A look into Shaquille O’Neal’s toxic relationship with former convict and biological father Joseph Toney

A look into Shaquille O'Neal's toxic relationship with former convict and biological father Joseph Toney
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Asia Cup 2022 tickets: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 tickets how to book
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
A look into Shaquille O'Neal's toxic relationship with former convict and biological father Joseph Toney
A look into Shaquille O’Neal’s toxic relationship with former convict and biological father Joseph Toney

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal despised his biological father, Joseph Toney, for the longest time. One…