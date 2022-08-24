7-foot undercover Lyft driver Shaquille O’Neal hilariously storms out of cab on Kobe Bryant’s mention

A Lyft passenger left Shaquille O’Neal hilariously livid as she called Kobe Bryant her favorite Laker player of all time.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many hats, with his talents not being limited to the hardwood only. Boasting a net worth of $400M, the Big Diesel is a successful businessman, having investments in various industries, including FMCG, fast food, tech, and transportation, to name a few.

A part-time DJ too, the Big Diesel is a regular in TVCs and has also appeared on the silver screen. Despite having so much on his plate, Shaq manages the role of an analyst on the award-winning show Inside the NBA, besides having his podcast.

During his rare free time, the former seven-foot center turns Lyft driver, playing undercover with the identities of Pierre, Goose, and Charles. For those who don’t know, Shaq has a stake in the Californian cab company, making him an invaluable addition to the marketing campaigns.

One such instance being the three-time Finals MVP disguised as a Lyft driver. Shaq would drive around the city of Atlanta, transporting passengers to their desired destinations. Being his casual self, the Lakers legend engaged in conversations with his passengers, talking basketball and Kazam.

Towards a certain point, Shaq would reveal his identity, removing all his extensions and accessories used to disguise him, with the passengers having classic reactions. However, Shaq hilariously lost his cool at a passenger in one such episode, with the latter revealing her favorite Lakers player.

“My favorite Lakers player is Kobe”: A Lyft passenger leaves Shaquille O’Neal red-faced.

When we speak of some of the most dominant duos in NBA history, Shaq-Kobe sit right amongst the top. The former Lakers teammates played 8-years together, with 4-Finals appearances and 3-championships to their credit. Nevertheless, their relationship had its ups and downs, given their dominant personalities.

The two Hall of Famers had an ugly fallout post the 2004 Finals loss to the Pistons. Nonetheless, the two superstars eventually reconciled but would have their fair share of competitive arguments regularly. The highlight usually being the Black Mamba teasing Shaq of having one more than him.

Both Shaq and Kobe have their names etched in the Lakers franchise history. Knowing the two, they always wanted to be the Lakers GOAT. Thus while playing an undercover Lyft driver, when Shaq learns that one of his passengers’ favorite Lakers player is Kobe, he doesn’t hesitate to show his displeasure, hilariously walking out of the car.

Keeping their rivalry aside, Shaq and Kobe shared a beautiful relationship, with the former seven-foot center continuing to reel from the tragic loss of the Mamba in a helicopter crash. Shaq continues to pay his former teammate tributes on auspicious occasions.

