“7 points and 5 fouls?! I can do that in my sleep”: When Bronny James roasted LeBron James over his poor showing in the Eastern Conference Finals

Throwback to when Bronny James roasted LeBron James over a poor performance against the Pacers in the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals

Being a superstar in a competitive league like the NBA isn’t easy. There are constant expectations from the team, fans, viewers, casters, and everyone. When players who have attained superstar status fail to perform, it becomes an issue bigger than having just an off day.

When superstars of LeBron James’ caliber fail to perform, people don’t stop talking about it for a long time to come. They analyze it, they break down the performance, they highlight what went wrong, and certainly, criticize the star too. However, the mockery and criticism don’t stay limited to TV studios, reporters, and journalists. The stars face lashes from fans, and sometimes, from their own family as well. The same happened to LeBron James after Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals.

Bronny James absolutely roasted LeBron James for poor performance

Back in 2014, when James was in his final year with the Heat, they lost a crucial Game 5 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. LeBron James was in constant foul trouble the entire game, and could only play some 24 minutes. In those 24 minutes, James just had 7 points, 4 assists, while recording 5 fouls. After that game, James gave an interview, where he recalled how his son reacted to the poor showing.

James said, “I was in the kitchen when my son enters(Bronny James). He looks at me, and says 7 points and 5 fouls, and he just walks away… 7 points and 5 fouls, I can do that in my sleep.”

Well, we got to hand it to Bronny here. This is a pretty sick burn to hand to one of the greatest basketball players of all time. LeBron James and his children share a really special bond. The 4x NBA MVP is regularly seen at his children’s games, and we often see them spending family time together.